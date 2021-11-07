Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vraj Utsav' in Mathura

Mathura, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 10-day Vraj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan Kumbh area commencing from November 10, a government official said on Sunday.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Utsav. Union Minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi would be the chief guest of the function”, Shailjakant Mishra, Vice President, UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, told reporters here.

The Chief Minister accepted invitation extended by the council in Gorakhpur recently, he said.

“I have also received a communique from the office of Chief Minister asking for the details of the program”, Mishra said.

After the inauguration, the chief minister will also visit different stalls of ‘Hunar Haat’, ‘Shilp gram’ and food stalls, all vegetarian, of different states of the country, he said.

Vraj Raj Utsav will be a joint venture of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, a body under the department of tourism UP government, and the district administration.

According to the officials of Parishad, the Chief Minister will also preside over one of its meetings in Mathura.

The event will see setting up of over 100 stalls of Hunar Haat and Shilp gram, and over four dozen vegetarian food stalls of different states, he said.

The stalls will not only be major attractions but may open new avenues for employment, the official hoped.

It will be a “high standard” cultural affair, he said, where artistes like Kailash Kher, Anoop Jalota, and Suresh Wadekar will perform.

A drama on ‘Mahabharat’ by Punit Issar along with many other artistes will also be staged during the event, Mishra added. PTI COR VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)