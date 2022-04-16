Yogi Adityanath To Review 100-day Action Plan By Various Depts Between April 18- 22

In a mission to gear up development in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will see the presentation of action plans of all the departments of the government from April 18 to April 22. Actively working as Chief Minister for the second time, Yogi Aditynath on April 5 sought a second practical 100-day action plan from all his ministers and officers within a week.

According to official sources, on April 18, Social Security Department's presentation will be held, while Social Welfare, Women & Child Welfare Department will also present on the same day. The presentation of Medical-Health will be on April 19 following a presentation of the village development sector on the 20th. Presentation of Urban Development Sector will be taken on April 21 and Education Secondary, Higher Education department's presentation will be on April 22.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi saw the presentation of schemes of several departments including industrial development, public works, and energy, which were placed before the cabinet.

UP CM Yogi asked ministers for practical action plan

In early April, Yogi Adityanath had asked the departments to fix the plans and targets on the basis of practicality and solid ground, further considering the economic aspects as well. Yogi sought sector-wise targets and directed all the departments to be divided into 10 sectors. The Chief Minister himself will look into this action plan and on the basis of that, he will decide the future goal.

On April 5, the presentation of 100 days action plan of all the departments of the government. Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra laid the coordinated action plan of the departments before CM Yogi. Stating that the BJP-led government is targeting to make UP the number one state including in terms of economy, the Chief Minister had said that a comprehensive framework should be made for this.

On March 26, in the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath's UP government, the state cabinet decided to extend the free ration scheme by three months, which was supposed to expire in March. The program was initiated during the COVID pandemic.

