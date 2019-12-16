Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Maintain Peace; Asks Them To Not Pay Heed To Rumours

In the wake of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to maintain peace and harmony. He further appealed to the people to not pay heed to the rumours being spread regarding CAA. In an official statement from the office of Chief Minister, it was stated that the government is committed to the security of every citizen. For this, it is important that all the citizens abide by the laws.

Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) also apprised about the situation and said, "Total peace in entire Uttar Pradesh. Field staff is vigil and in touch with all concerned in abundant precautions."

Internet service suspended in Aligarh and Meerut

In Aligarh and Meerut, internet services will be suspended in the wake of protests by students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm Sunday to 10 pm Monday in Aligarh city," read the order issued by District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh.

This decision was followed by the students protest in AMU that turned violent on Sunday.

"It cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," the DM said.

Delhi anti-Citizenship Act protests

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. However, a students' body later said they had nothing to do with the violence and arson and alleged that "certain elements" had joined in and "disrupted" the demonstration.

(With Inputs from ANI)