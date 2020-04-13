Yogi Adityanath Details Tablighi Cases In UP; Clarifies 'lockdown Violation' Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that more than half of the Coronavirus cases in the state are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi. He informed that out of the 558 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 307 cases are related to the religious congregation. The UP Chief Minister also denied flouting lockdown regulations and norms of 'social distancing' during his visit to Ayodhya, labelling them as 'fake'.

The UP Chief Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Monday, also issued a warning to 'Corona-Carriers' - a person who on purpose tries to infect other people - of strict action.

'More than half of the cases related to Markaz'

Speaking to Republic TV, Yogi Adityanath said, "It is a fact that out of the 558 Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, more than half are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. There has been an increase in the number of cases not only in Uttar Pradesh, but across the country due to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering. The people related to the event have reacted very irresponsibly. Their misbehaviour with the nursing staff in Ghaziabad, similar acts were witnessed in Kanpur, Lucknow and other places, was not appropriate and was also investigated."

The UP CM informed that in the beginning, the state had information that 1157 people had attended the religious gathering, however, through the course of investigation and tracking, it was revealed that there were more than 2500 Markaz attendees. He added that all Markaz attendees have been quarantined at several facilities.

"We have made it clear, despite everything, if anyone behaves like a 'Corona carrier' - a person who on purpose tries to infect other people - and those who try to turn this infection into a community infection will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them. We have already issued a warning for such people," said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath on 'lockdown violation' allegations

CM Yogi Adityanath also clarified the allegations of violating lockdown regulations levied against him and remarked that these allegations were bigotry. He added that these were claims by people who just wanted to deflect attention from one subject. "I had visited Ayodhya on March 25 to attend a normal event with 6-8 people and we were following social distancing norms. Everyone diligently followed the guidelines issued. There was no public gathering. There were no Ram Navami celebrations. All temples have been shut for worshippers. I had strictly followed social distancing. Everything that has been alleged is fake," Yogi Adityanath told Republic TV.

