CM Yogi Welcomes President Trump To "pious Land Of Prabhu Shri Ram" Before Agra Arrival

Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Agra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to the President of the United States of America while he addressed the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. Taking to Twitter on Monday, UP CM Adityanath welcomed President Trump to the 'pious land of Prabhu Shri Ram' and stated that the historical visit of the great leader of world's oldest democracy to the world's largest democracy will further strengthen relations between two great nations. The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

'New chapter in ties between India and America'

Welcoming the United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ivanka Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Motera Stadium on Monday has said that it is an honour for the country to host them. Emphasizing on the US-India relation, and welcoming the first lady, PM Modi said:

"This is the new chapter in the ties between India and America. This relation will bring progress and prosperity to the people of India. Friends President Trump thinks big and he has done everything to fulfill the American dream. We welcome the entire Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour for us that you are here. Whatever you have done for a Healthy and Happy America, we can see the results now. Your work for the children in this society is applaudable. You say, be best and you might have felt that people here believe the same."

President Trump's two-day visit

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will set off to Agra. First, the couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied by a 12-member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

