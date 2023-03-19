Yogi Adityanath's Bulldozer To Raze More Buildings Of Ateeq Ahmad's Aides On March 20

The bulldozer in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will roll again as the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has decided to raze more illegal buildings belonging to aides of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ateeq Ahmad. According to sources, the PDA will bulldoze illegal constructions in Dhoomanganj and Teliarganj after initiating the legal procedures on March 20. This action is being taken as the buildings were allegedly erected without an approval from the government body.

Notably, Dhoomanganj is where a two-storey building owned by one Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader having links with Ateeq Ahmad was demolished late last month. Ahmad made it to the headlines again after the murder of Umesh Pal, an eyewitness of the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal back in 2005. Umesh Pal was murdered on February 24 after gun-wielding assailants opened fire on him and two policemen outside his residence in Prayagraj. The eyewitness and a policeman Sandeep Nishad died after.

CM Yogi's action on mafia

CM Yogi Adityanath, during his speech in UP Vidhan Sabha, vowed to make the mafia bite the dust and is following through with the bulldozer action. After the Umesh Pal murder transpired, several houses in Teliyarganj, Chakia, Dhoomanganj, Salemsarai, Harwara, Jayantipur, Sadiapur, Mindera, Jhalwa and Atala linked to Ahmad's aides have been identified and many razed to dust. Ahmad, who is currently lodged in the Ahmedabad Central Jail in Gujarat, moved the Supreme Court earlier this month for protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" the case.

He also requested against being moved to Uttar Pradesh fearing his death in a "fake encounter". He, however, is accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal when the former was in Sabarmati Jail. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam along with nine others. Another accused, Arbaaz was killed in an encounter with police.