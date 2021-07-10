Yogi Attributes Success To PM As BJP Inches Closer To Victory In Kshetra Panchayat Polls

As BJP inches closer to victory in Block Pramukh polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference and attributed the success of the Party in the state to PM Narendra Modi's leadership at the centre and the state government's developmental policies in the state.

"PM Modi's mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas has been implemented in each and every district of UP," Yogi Adityanth said adding, "Centre and state in collaboration helped in reaching people and benefitting them with the welfare schemes of the government."

Yogi Adityanath informed that in the Zilha Panchayat elections, BJP contested 73 out of 75 seats while two were contested by allies while adding that BJP won on 66 seats and Apna Dal (Secular) - BJP ally - has won a seat.

Adityanath also said that out of 825 seats in Kshetra Panchayat polls, BJP contested in 735 seats while 14 were contested by Apna Dal (Secular). Moreover, on 76 seats, there were two contestants on each seat from BJP.

"As per the result trends, BJP and its allies have won 635 seats of the Kshetra Panchayat polls," Yogi Adityanath said while he said the number is expected to increase as counting of votes proceeds further.

He congratulated everyone for the successful conclusion of the elections despite the risk of COVID-19.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said a state of development and good governance has been established by eradicating casteism and corruption in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the government under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

"This is the reason that even in the three-tier panchayat elections, the BJP is continuously achieving victories, which is the stamp of people's approval on the policies of the BJP," he said.

UP Kshetra Panchayat elections

According to PTI citing the Election Commission, a total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on Friday, which was the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. As a result, 1,710 candidates contested the elections on Saturday according to the State Election Commissioner.

As the State Election Commission announced that candidates on 349 posts have been elected unopposed, an office-bearer of the BJP claimed that 334 among the winning candidates belonged to the ruling party.

Yogi Adityanath had directed officials that tight security arrangements should be made at each block where counting is taking place. The counting of votes commenced after the voting concluded at 3 pm. Voting was held from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has accused the government of misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have accused the ruling BJP of damaging democracy in the elections of kshetra panchayat chiefs and attacked it for allegedly showing "utter disrespect" to women during the election process.

(With PTI Inputs)