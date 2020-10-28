Yogi Calls For Incorporation Of Modernity With Indian Heritage In Proposed Sainik Schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, October 27 directed his officials that buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage.The Chief Minister further said that the residential and non-residential buildings should be constructed in view of future requirements. He made the remarks during a presentation that was made to him in connection with the construction of the school building.

"Buildings should be considered to be constructed vertically, so that availability of sports grounds can be ensured as per requirement. The construction process should be completed in a phased and time-bound manner," the Chief Minister said in an official release.

READ | Priyanka slams Yogi govt over law and order; says fear prevailing among people

READ | Yogi accuses Congress of backing PFI after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to jailed journo's home

'Building should symbolise India'

The architecture of the Sainik School building should symbolise India and its rich cultural heritage, the Chief Minister said. The style of the building should be excellent and lively, the CM added.

"Its form should reflect Indian tradition and culture. The construction of buildings and schools showcases the glory and valour Indian legends, heroes and freedom fighters. Its style should be excellent and lively. Incorporate technology and design in construction in coordination with Indian heritage as well as modernity," the Chief Minister added.

Officials apprise CM about necessary arrangements

The official release further informed that officials apprised CM Yogi that arrangements regarding multipurpose hall, solar lighting system and CCTV, auditorium, horticulture and organic farming, cowshed, meditation centre, horse riding, shooting range and swimming pool are being ensured in the construction of proposed Sainik School. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Vice President General RP Shahi, Principal Secretary Public Works Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla, and Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar, were present during the meeting along with other officials.

READ | 11 nominations filed for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to address six rallies

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address six rallies in the poll-bound state of Bihar starting Wednesday, October 28. Yogi will address gatherings in Siwan, East Champaran and Chanpatia Assembly in Paschim Champaran district on Wednesday.

On Thursday he will address rallies in support of BJP and NDA candidates in Siwan's Daraunda Assembly seat, Vaishali's Lalganj and Madhubani's Janjharpur. Meanwhile, voting is underway in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over 'rising prices'

(With ANI inputs) (Image PTI)