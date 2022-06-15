Yogi Govt Cracks Down On Rioters, 59 Prayagraj Violence Accused Named In Latest Poster

Exercising its iron fist against rioters, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday released a new poster of those involved in the law and order situation that unfolded in Prayagraj on June 10. The new poster, with photographs of as many as 59 accused collected from the CCTV footage and video footage captured in the cameras of media persons, will be put up in public places for easy identification and arrest.

Before releasing the posters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said, "Photographs of these people allegedly throwing bricks, stones, setting vehicles on fire are visible in the posters and these will help the police in nabbing them." The SSP added, "The arrests are being made after confirming the identities of the accused and as per law."

TIME TO NAME & #ShameTheRioters



More posters released by Yogi Adityanath government, 59 rioters identified. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/yauxdjtKra — Republic (@republic) June 15, 2022

House of key accused raided

Meanwhile, the main accused - Javed Ahmad alias Javed Pump, has already been arrested for the violence in Prayagraj and sent to judicial custody. The district administration and police had demolished a two-storey house, which they claimed belonged to Ahmad and was illegally constructed, but his lawyers and family members said the house was actually owned by his wife Parveen Fatima and was given to her by her parents before her marriage. The lawyers alleged that the demolition was against the law and that neither Ahmad nor his wife ever got a show-cause notice.

Before demolition, a search was conducted in the house by the police. The media cell of the police shared information about the items recovered during searches, which included pamphlets that appealed to the people to gather in large numbers on the day the violence broke out.

(With PTI inputs)