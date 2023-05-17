Yogi Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance By 4% In UP For State Employees And Pensioners

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and announced to increase in the dearness relief to its pensioners by 4%. The decision was taken by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night.

The hike in relation to the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will be effective from January 1, 2023, as it will benefit 16.35 lakh employees and 11 lakh pensioners in the state.

"In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state staff and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the UP government, the cabinet has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent from 38 per cent to 42 per cent from January 1, 2023," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Rajasthan government had previously announced in March 2023 a 4% rise in dearness allowance for the state employees and a comparable increase in dearness relief (DR) for pensioners from January 1, 2023. Around 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners benefited from the DA/DR increase.

The Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also announced a 3 per cent dearness allowance hike for the state employees and pensioners.

The state government decided to hike the DA and DR after the Union Cabinet raised the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% to 42% in March 2023 to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government provides to both current and retired members of the public sector. It is determined using the government employee basic salary percentage.

Calculation of Dearness Allowance

After the Second World War, the DA component was introduced by the government. After 2006, the formula for calculating dearness allowance has changed and currently, DA is calculated as follows:

For Central Government employees:

Dearness Allowance % = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year - 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76) *100

For Central public sector employees:

Dearness Allowance % = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year - 2001=100) for the past 3 months -126.33)/126.33) *100

Where, AICPI stands for All-India Consumer Price Index.

For example, consider that your base income is Rs.33,000 and that, with the most recent 4% increase, your DA percentage is 38%, meaning that your dearness allowance is Rs.12540.