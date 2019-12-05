Yogi Govt Ministers Claim '100% Crime-free Society Impossible', Amid Unnao Survivor Attack

In a shockingly insensitive comment, Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Singh on Thursday said that it was impossible to guarantee 100% crime-free society. Meanwhile, his fellow cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that UP law and order has improved so much that the criminals are voluntarily surrendering themselves. These comments come on the day when a rape survivor was set ablaze in Unnao, UP by the rape accused and four accomplices.

Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj demands death penalty for accused who set ablaze rape survivor

UP Ministers' shocking comments

"When there is a society, it is impossible for even Lord Ram to guarantee a 100% crime-free environment. But we can assure that if one has committed a crime, he will go to jail. He will definitely get the harshest punishment, this is assured," said Ranvendra Singh.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led government saying, "In the entire country, I can say for Uttar Pradesh - corruption-free government and law & order. You can see that chowkidaar to senior IAS officers are being pulled up if they are corrupt. If you take the records for 15 years, it can be seen that the highest number of accused have been jailed. People feel that miscreants are in jail or higher (posts). Criminals themselves are surrendering now."

Unnao: Five men arrested for burning rape survivor, victim in critical condition

VP and Yogi take notice of case

Earlier in the day, Vice president Venkaiah Naidu had contacted the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to know the situation of the victim and the arrest of the accused. Uttar Pradesh government has announced to shift Unnao rape survivor urgently to Delhi via air ambulance after she received nearly 70 % body burns. NCW too has sought cognizance in this case.

Delhi court frames charges against 3 people in Unnao gang rape case

Unnao police arrest five men for attempt to burn survivor

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend. This development days after the horrific Hyderabad gangrape and murder case.

Unnao horror: Left hits out at Yogi govt, questions law & order situation in state