Yogi Govt's Action Correct, Will Not Receive His Body: Mother Of Asad's Slain Aide Ghulam

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) cops gunned down Atique Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam in an encounter, the latter's mother lauded the state government on the crackdown. Speaking to ANI, Ghulam's mother Khusnuda said that her son had gone down the wrong path, and his death was a result of his crimes.

According to the UP Police, on Thursday, an STF team led by two deputy superintendents reached the Badagaon area in the Jhansi district after getting information about Asad and his associate Ghulam. Both accused, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, tried to flee on a motorcycle. They also opened fire at the STF team when the latter surrounded them. On this, the police retaliated and Asad and Ghulam were killed.

Khusnuda, the mother of Ghulam, said, “The action taken by the government is absolutely correct. All gangsters and criminals will take a lesson from this. I had no idea that he (my son) used to work for gangster Atique Ahmed. I will not receive his body, maybe his wife will receive it.”

Further, Ghulam’s brother Rahil said, “We had already said that we will not go to collect the dead body. We still stand by our words. Our family was settled and everyone was doing their work. We don’t know why was he involved in criminal activities.”

Last rites of Asad to be performed in Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj

Notably, the last rites of gangster Atique Ahmed's son, Asad who was killed in an encounter by UP STF yesterday, will be performed in Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj. According to Mohd Arshad Maulana, “Atique Ahmed's father was also cremated in the same graveyard. Members of his (Asad) family will be present during the last rites.”

Speaking to media reporters, Jhansi Medical College Principal Dr Narendra Sengar said, "Police brought them (Asad and Ghulam) here. After a medical examination, they were declared dead. Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought here. Their post-mortem has been conducted."

Police personnel were deployed outside Maharani Laxmibai Medical Hospital in Jhansi where the bodies of gangster Atique Ahmed's son, Asad and his aide Ghulam, killed in an encounter by UP STF were kept for post-mortem.