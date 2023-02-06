Yogi Govt's Big Move; NSA Invoked On Two Accused For Burning Pages Of Ramcharitmanas

In a massive action by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against two persons who allegedly burned copies of Ramcharitmanas on January 29 in Lucknow. Action has been taken against the arrested accused Salim and Satyendra Kushwaha who were involved in destroying the book.

"In connection with the case of burning copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas on January 29, 2023, the Lucknow Police has ordered the detention of two accused namely, Salim and Satyendra Kushwaha at Lucknow district jail, under section 3, sub-section 2 of the National Security Act (NSA) against for preventing them from taking part in such actions which are contrary to the maintenance of public order," as per the Lucknow Police.

Notably, the video of the incident went viral where Salim and Satyendra along with 10 more people including Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya were seen burning copies of Ramcharitmanas. Following this FIR was registered under IPC sections 142 (unlawful assembly), 143, 153A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence etc), 295 (injuring on defiling place of worship), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intention to would religious feelings) among others, police officials said.

Besides Maurya, those named in the FIR are Devendra Pratap Yadav, Yashpal Singh Lodhi, Satyendra Kushwaha, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, Sujit Yadav, Naresh Singh, S S Yadav, Santosh Verma and Saleem. The FIR also mentions unidentified people, referred to as "others". In it;s defence, the group claimed that its members only burnt photocopies of pages allegedly carrying "objectionable comments on women and Dalits" in the Ramcharitmanas.

Last month, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparked a controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in from the book. Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in Awadhi language, is based on the Ramayana and has been composed by 16th-century Bhakti movement poet Tulsidas.