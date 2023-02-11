Yogi Lays Out UP's Route To E-mobility, Says Charging Points Will Come Up Every 20-25 Km

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh is planning to build an electric vehicle charging station every 20 to 25 km. The UP Chief Minister was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. The summit is taking place in Lucknow between February 10 and 12 and is intended at attracting investments in various sectors, including electric mobility.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath highlighted the state's vision for e-mobility and said, "We are planning to build an e-vehicle charging station every 20-25 km of distance. The government and state government are focusing on developing electric vehicle and hydrogen energy for future demands."

"Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has played a vital role in building India’s infrastructure under PM Modi’s Govt. This infrastructure shows how we can develop future infrastructure," he added.

Yogi's green initiative

Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has the most number of e-vehicles in terms of e-rickshaws. He further said that to develop e-mobility, there is need to plan and develop infrastructure. Explaining the significance of infrastructure, Yogi Adityanath said that earlier travelling between Delhi and Meerut would take three hours or more, but now, it takes only 45 minutes.

"Whether it’s a person or a society, if we don’t move forward with time, we won’t be able to develop," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to enforce frameworks and policies to strengthen the e-mobility infrastructure in the state, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the state government to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from under one roof to explore business opportunities.