Yogi-led UP Govt Allots Agricultural, Residential Land Papers To Refugees From Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, allotted agricultural and residential land papers to 63 Hindu Bengali refugee families that migrated from East Pakistan in the 1970s, reported ANI. The UP government will also provide the refugees with a residential lease and approval letter from Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "I welcome all the brothers and sisters from the 63 families. In Kanpur's Rasulabad, the arrangement has been made to provide two acres to each family for agriculture and 200 square yards for housing to each family in the total of 130 hectares of land."

The UP CM said that under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to each for the construction of a house. According to the news agency, a total of 65 Hindu Bengali families were rehabilitated by giving them jobs at Madan Yarn Mill in Hastinapur district due to the closure of this mill on August 8, 1984. Now, among those 65 families, two members have passed away, therefore 63 families need rehabilitation.

Initially, there were a total of 407 families, out of which 65 were left when the mill closed. Rest of the families migrated to other places, while in the present day only 63 families are left who were leading their life like nomads.

Insensitive previous governments did nothing for these 63 families: CM Yogi

CM Yogi said, "Rs 1.20 lakh rupees will be available for houses and land levelling will be done under MNREGA." The facility of land development and irrigation will be provided through NREGS. Apart from this, work will be done here under MNREGA, thus these families can get better facilities.

According to the UP CM, giving land to those 63 families holds significance because the people fled their native country due to religious persecution. "India is working to rehabilitate them. It shows India's humanity. This will benefit a population of 400 people. When our government was formed in UP in 2017, 1 lakh 8 thousand families were benefitted under Mukhimanti Awas Yojna. Mushar community along with five other communities including Vantangia caste were given benefits. The insensitive previous governments did nothing for them," CM Adityanath said.

After becoming the UP CM in 2017, CM Yogi granted "revenue village" status to many Vantangia people. ''After 2017, a new chapter in their lives has started and now everyone has a pucca house with better facilities like toilet, power supply, LPG gas connection, potable water supply, besides ration card, Ayushman health card and approval letter to do farming,'' he said.

The villages for the Bangladeshi refugees would be built in a planned way, which will also have schools and hospitals. There will be animal husbandry work for men. "It is our endeavour to make it a model village," the CM added.

Image: PTI