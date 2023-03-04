Yogi Rolls Out Bulldozer Against Mukhtar Ansari's Son In UP; Two-storey Building Razed

The Uttar Pradesh police rolled out the bulldozer against jailed MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed politician, on Saturday. According to sources, two bulldozers razed a two-storey building belonging to Mukhtar Ansari’s son at Jahangirabad in Dakshin Tola of Mau district. The demolished house was in the name of Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari.

The bulldozer action, which was initiated yesterday and resumed today, March 4, was taken after it was alleged that Mukhtar Ansari’s son didn’t get the necessary approval from the authorities for building the two-storey building. It was also identified that the building map was not approved by the administration. The demolition drive was conducted under heavy police deployment and security.

Bulldozer action against illegal practice

City Magistrate Nitish Kumar Singh, while sharing the details of the demolition, said, “This property was used as an office & abode by Mukhtar Ansari & his 2 sons Abbas & Umar Ansari. The demolition process started yesterday but was later halted due to technical difficulties. It was resumed today.”

The City Magistrate also claimed that property worth Rs 80 lakh was already seized and the direction for demolition was given after it was found that the building was constructed on someone else's land. According to sources, the bulldozer action was taken after the order of the district magistrate.

Meanwhile, Mau DM Amit Kumar and SP Avanish Pandeya received a complaint against the two-storey building on December 17 from a resident. The complaint triggered an investigation into the case and it was found that the building was constructed on someone else’s land and without land map approval.

Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, who has been in prison in a money laundering case for the last three months, was recently accused of carrying out an extortion racket from inside the prison. The incident has come under the spotlight from the Kotwali Nagar police station in the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh after an FIR was filed against the jailed MLA.

According to reports, the police officials have filed an FIR against the sitting MLA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for extortion and corruption. It has also been revealed that his wife Nikhat Bano used to visit him inside the jail with a mobile phone.