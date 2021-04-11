Last Updated:

Yogi Urges People To Get Vaccinated As 'Tika Utsav' To Step Up Vaccine Coverage Kicks Off

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal to people to get vaccinated in large numbers during the 'Tika Utsav' which began on Sunday.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
PTI

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also issued an appeal to people to get vaccinated in large numbers as 'Tika Utsav', or the special vaccination drive, which Prime Minister Modi described as the “second war” on Covid-19 kick-started on Sunday. To be observed between April 11-14, the event aims to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people in the country. This comes amid a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.

Hailing the importance of the vaccination drive and urging people to get inoculated, UP CM Yogi said, "The Prime Minister has organised four-days long Tika Utsav, which is also being held in Uttar Pradesh to win the fight against Covid-19. Six thousand vaccination centres are hosting Tika Utsav, where anyone above 45 years can get vaccinated."

Addressing concerns over vaccine safety, the UP CM added, "The whole country is fighting against Covid-19. The vaccine is safe, but after taking vaccine we have to follow precautionary measure."

The ‘Tika Utsav’ event was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his interaction with the Chief Ministers where they discussed the current COVID-19 situation in the country and the vaccination strategy. Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Goa are encouraging people to participate in the vaccination event.

PM Modi makes 4 requests to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on April 11 to mark the beginning of 'Tika Utsav', or vaccination festival, which aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against Coronavirus. Along with his message, the Prime Minister also posted four requests and urged the countrymen to abide by them.

In the link to a release shared by PM Modi, four requests were listed: Each One- Vaccinate One, Each One- Treat One, Each One- Save One, and creation of micro-containment zones.

  • Each One- Vaccinate: Those who can’t go themselves for vaccination, such as illiterate and old people, should be assisted.
  • Each One- Treat One: This involves helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it.
  • Each One- Save One: Emphasis should be given on wearing masks to help saves the lives of the people.
  • Creation of micro-containment zones: Society and individuals should take the lead in establishing "micro containment zones." In case of even a single positive case, family members and community members can establish a "micro containment zone", which is an important part of the battle against COVID-19 in a densely populated country like India.
First Published:
