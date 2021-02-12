Yogi's UP Govt Begins Training For 'paperless' Assembly Session; MLAs Get 50k For IPads

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced training sessions for MLAs after UP government had pitched for Paperless Assembly Session in Lucknow on February 2. The training will start from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday and will be held in Tilak Hall of Vidhan Bhavan by officials of National Informatics Centre. Earlier this week, the Yogi government has asked members of the state's legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session. The proceedings of the House will begin from February 18. All India Radio Twitter handle informed that UP will become the first state to table a paperless budget.

#UttarPradesh government is making preparations to table a paperless budget of the state in the third week of this month. Uttar Pradesh to become the first state to do so after the Union government. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 3, 2021

READ | Rebel Congress MLA Calls UP CM Yogi "God", BJP's Malviya Says 'no Place Left For Gandhis'

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 to buy Apple iPads. There are 403 MLAs and 100 MLCs in the state.

"All MLAs and MLCs in the state will get iPads. Each iPad is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 and the cost will be reimbursed," Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of electronics, information technology told PTI.

He added that the state's ministers have attended a training programme in this regard, and the MLAs and MLCs too will be trained before the budget session commences.

READ | Noida Film City Yogi Adityanath's 'dream Project', To Come Up In Next 3 Years: Srivastava

On February 2, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted that this modern technology is extremely helpful in performing various works in a transparent manner. Ministers should be imparted training for e-cabinet meetings at their official residence and office.

'ई-कैबिनेट' व्यवस्था लागू किए जाने से 'ई-गवर्नेंस' व 'ई-ऑफिस' व्यवस्था और अधिक प्रभावी होगी। कार्य में गति, पारदर्शिता तथा समयबद्धता बढ़ेगी।



इसके साथ ही मंत्रिपरिषद एवं विधान मण्डल सदस्यों के व्यापक रूप से तकनीक से जुड़ने से 'नए भारत का 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' बनता हुआ दिखाई देगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2021

He also stated that on the lines of the Union Budget, the UP government will also implement a paperless arrangement of e-cabinet. With the help of technology, 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India' is heading on the path of progress

कल देश के इतिहास का पहला पेपरलेस बजट प्रस्तुत हुआ जिसमें देश की पहली डिजिटल जनगणना की घोषणा हुई।



विभिन्न कार्यों के शीघ्र व पारदर्शी संपादन हेतु अब @UPGovt द्वारा ई-कैबिनेट की पेपरलेस व्यवस्था लागू की जाएगी।



तकनीक से जुड़कर प्रगति पथ पर अग्रसर है 'नए भारत का नया उत्तर प्रदेश' — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2021



On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.

READ | UP: Six Killed, 11 Injured In Highway Crash; CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences

UP CM Yogi to hold a meeting on COVID-19

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting on COVID-19 on Friday and distribute certificates to the people of rural families under the ownership scheme. Later in the day, he will also communicate with the officials regarding the preparations of Policy Commission meeting which is scheduled for February 20 and will be chaired by PM Modi.

READ | 'Gorakhpur Will Have Seaplane Service Soon': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Details Massive Plans

(With PTI Inputs)