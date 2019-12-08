Yogi's UP Govt Plans 'cow Safaris', Will Open Them Up For Tourists. Details Here

The government of Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up ‘cow safaris’ to tackle the menace of stray cattle in the state. It will also ensure better safety and upkeep of the animal. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, the UP Animal Husbandry Minister has proposed this idea, which resonates with the state government’s aim of cow protection. Since coming to power in 2017, the Yogi Adityanath led government has taken several steps towards cow protection such as launching a scheme seeking people's participation in the protection of stray cattle by providing Rs 30 per animal every day, budgetary allocation for cow shelters and allowing corporates to use CSR funds for the upkeep of abandoned cows.

'We are also thinking of developing it for tourism'

Maintaining that it was the duty of the government to save them, he mentioned that a safari could be set up in areas having large farms. Moreover, the Minister noted revealed that the safaris would be made profitable by setting up biogas plants for power generation. He also highlighted that the cow safaris could become a hotspot for tourism.

The Minister remarked, "The Yogi government is vigilant towards cow protection and it is our duty to save and secure them. Wherever we have large farms like in Barabanki and Maharajganj, we on an experimental basis, want to set up a safari where 15,000 to 25,000 cows can be put up. There are complaints about stray cattle moving about in villages and I have brought it to the notice of the chief minister. Having so many cows at one place and with better upkeep facilities, we are also thinking of developing it for tourism. Like people go to see safaris of other animals we can make arrangements for tourists to come and see cow safaris. By putting cows at one place, if it is given the name of safari, there is no harm. People could come and have darshan.”

