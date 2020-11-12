‘You Asked, How Did I Feel. I Did Not Feel Alone’: Arnab Shares Amid Unprecedented Support

As Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami returned to his studio to host The Debate on Thursday night after spending 8 days in Taloja and Alibag district jail, he emphatically stated that he was 'not alone' when he spent those days in the jail.

"You asked me, how did I feel... I did not feel alone. I got snatches from a television set. I heard people's voices. And even among the inmates of the Taloja central jail... many had watched me on television over the years. So, I became quite a gregarious member of their team," said Arnab Goswami.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Supreme Court, which held in its order that Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. He said, "I truly from the bottom of my heart want to thank Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee. I had this endless faith in the courts eventually because when human dignity was being flogged, you restored it with your highest conscience. When fundamental rights were being tossed, you rose in your wisdom to protect them. And when the rule of law was turned into a mockery by one state, you brought reason and direction to restore it. And when all the enshrined values of this great democracy were being shredded to bits by a state machinery that is guided by malice, vengefulness and vindictiveness, My Lords you intervened to ensure that the Constitution and the rule of law prevailed. I bow down to you."

'The days in jail...'

While speaking to the viewers, Arnab called his days of struggle 'meaningful', remarking that 'the opportunity to struggle for truth was the greatest honour that he had ever received.'

"A little more than 24 hours ago, in moments that I will never forget, I came out after 8 days in custody in jail. I was in 2 jails - First the Alibag district jail and then in Taloja Central Jail. And today I want to tell you-- my dear viewers-- that the days in jail have been the most meaningful days of my life. And let me tell you why these have been the most meaningful days of my life: They have because the struggle in these past days was real, but I have realized that the opportunity to struggle for the truth is the greatest honor that I have ever received. That’s what’s made these days so meaningful," said Arnab Goswami.

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

