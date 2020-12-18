'You Can Take The Credit': PM Modi Scorches Opposition; Exposes Hypocrisy On Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily against the Opposition while addressing farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The leader accused the critics of the controversial farming laws for trying to gain political mileage as farmers protested for 23 days now. He also shared that the new reforms were the same that they themselves had promised without success in their manifestos.

PM Modi lashes out at opposition

During his address to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Farmers first need to seek answers from those who used to promise these same improvements in their manifestos. They would make big claims to gain their votes. But they only kept avoiding it, and never fulfilled it." "And farmers continue to wait for it. If you see the statements from those times, it is not different from the laws passed today. What they promised, we are also doing the same," he added,

The leader continued, "They are not worried about their own failure to implement these reforms, they are bothered, ‘what reforms we planned, how come Modi accomplished it? Why Did Modi do it and why should he take the credit for it?' I request with folded hands, you can take credit for it, I don’t want credit, I want ease of living and prosperity for farmers and modernisation in farming."

In a strong message, he also said, "Stop misleading farmers. The political parties are laying a trap to reclaim their lost political ground. They are firing off farmer’s shoulders. Our ministers, Agriculture Minister and I myself have asked them what are their apprehensions or which clause they have an objection to, but they never have an answer."

The PM also stated, "By spreading misinformation that the farmers will lose their land, they are trying to reclaim their political land. The ones who are protesting now, the same people when they had an opportunity to be a part of the government and do something for farmers, they did not do anything. I want to bring their reality in front of everyone."

"The people who are shedding crocodile tears, have been exposed in the Swaminathan committe report. They kept their findings of the report subdued for 8 years, because they always tried their best to not spend too much on farmers. They have taken advantage of farmers for their politics."

PM Modi also said, "The biggest betrayal for farmers has been Congress’ promise loan waiver. They claimed they will waive loans of everyone. Tell me, how many of them got it before every election."

Watch PM's full address here:

The MP government had organised a state-level 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh transferred the relief amount of Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 35.50 lakh farmers for the damaged Kharif crops. Nearly 20,000 farmers participated in the state-level programme in Raisen.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

