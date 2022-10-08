You Gave Us Sense Of Security: PM Modi Voices Tribute Video For Air Force On 90th IAF Day

As India celebrates the 90th Air Force Day on Saturday, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for showing "exceptional dexterity for decades" by sharing a video on Twitter as he greeted them on occasion.

In the tribute video for the Indian Air Force on the occasion of the 90th IAF day, PM Modi said, "Things of the sky are wonderful, no doubt it. But by showing the power in the sky, the Indian Air Force has attracted the countrymen's attention. They gave us a sense of security." He further said that the Air Force's roar creates tremblings in the feet of the enemy and makes them sweat on their forehead. "Whenever someone looks at us with an evil eye, you (IAF) know how to give them the answer in the same language," PM Modi said in the tribute video.

On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters. pic.twitter.com/6g9twDJAGx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2022

"On October 8, we celebrate Air Force Day. In 1932, beginning with 6 pilots and 19 Air Force personnel, today our Air Force is Today our Air Force joined the most courageous and powerful air forces of the 21st century. It is a memorable journey in itself," the Prime Minister said.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi greeted the "courageous air warriors" and their families on the occasion of the 90th IAF Day. Mentioning the motto of the Indian Air Force-- नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् (Touch the sky with glory), PM Modi said, "the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades." Adding further he said, "They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force will mark its 90th anniversary this year. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. People across the country observe this day to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force and increase their familiarity with the same as a part of national security.

Abiding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to take major events and festivities out of the National capital region to different parts of the country, the Indian Air Force is celebrating this year’s annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh instead of the Hindan Air Base in Delhi NCR, where it was being held for past many years.