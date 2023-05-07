'You Have Not Wavered In Your Nation First Mission,' Says PM Modi On Republic Turning 6

"You have not wavered from your pledge to uphold the 'Nation First' mission. You have persevered despite all challenges," were the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Media Network completing its sixth year. The 3rd Edition of the Republic Summit 2023 was held on April 26 and 27 in New Delhi, and the Chief Guest of the Event was PM Modi. In his opening speech, PM Modi appreciated Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for its unwavering efforts to keep the 'Nation First' mission as a top priority.

PM Modi congratulates Republic on completing 6 years; 'You have always upheld Nation First mission'

Republic Media Network completed its 6th year on May 6, 2023, and in over a half-decade journey, the channel has been working tirelessly to present truth with sincerity to achieve its remarkable feat of becoming India's most-watched news network.

"The Republic Media Network is set to complete its sixth year on May 6. I warmly congratulate the network and its people. You have not wavered from your pledge to put the nation first. You have persevered despite all challenges," remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he showed his presence at the biggest news event of the year.

Referring to the Republic network’s Editor-in-Chief, the PM said, "Either he had a bad throat or they were at his throat. But you have not wavered from your pledge of keeping the nation first. Despite all obstacles and hardships, Republic TV has been steadfast and has not failed to uphold its Nation First mission. The channel didn't stop even after undergoing several adversities."

Republic TV reached 725 million, continues to remain most-watched channel, shows data

It is significant to mention that Republic Media network, through its English, Hindi, and Bangla, has reached 725 million viewers of these languages in India. During Republic Summit 2023, Arnab Goswami highlighted the numbers and said that the network's excellent distribution team has reached 58.8 crores, up from 13.8 crores when it started. "I am promising the birth of a new wave in digital news this year," said Arnab Goswami.