In a shocking incident, a Bihar schoolgirl was ridiculed for asking a simple question, "Can the government provide sanitary napkins to young girls at Rs 20 or 30?" This uncomplicated query of the girl, however, did not seem to go well with an IAS officer named Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who replied saying, "Tomorrow you'll ask the government for jeans, shoes and condoms too."

Replying to the girl's query, the IAS officer sitting in the panel said, "Is there an end to such demands? Tomorrow you'll ask for jeans, then for a beautiful pair of shoes." However, Bhamra didn't stop there and went on to say, "You will then eventually expect the government to give you condoms too for family planning."

The officer, however, tried to cloak her sexist arrogance in a lesson in emancipation and said, "Why do you need to take anything from the government? This way of thinking is wrong. Make yourself capable. Do it yourself."

Notably, this heated conversation occurred on the stage of a workshop on "Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar (Empowered Daughters, Prosperous Bihar)". The tagline of the project further read, "Towards enhancing the value of girls". The function was organised by the state's Women and Child Development Corporation on Tuesday in partnership with UNICEF and other organisations. It is important to note that IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra is the head of the corporation.

Girl hits back at the officer

Following the argument, the conversation took a weird turn when the girl reminded the officer that their votes make the government and they expect the government to work for their welfare. To this, the officer snapped by saying, "This is stupidity. Don't vote then. Become Pakistan. Do you vote for money and services?"

As soon as the officer said 'become Pakistan', the girl hit back at the officer saying, "I am an Indian. Why should I become Pakistani?"