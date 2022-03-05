Young Malayali Vlogger Found Hanging In Kochi; Cops Probing Drug Mafia Involvement

A 28-year-old vlogger Mubashira, known by screen name Neha, was found hanging at an apartment at Ponekara in Kochi on February 28. As the Police began investigating the case, many questions are being raised including the possibility of involvement of a drug syndicate. While searching the house, the team found MDMA as well as Hashish Oil in the three-bedroom apartment.

The Kannur native was a social media celebrity and had been active on Instagram and YouTube. It is learnt that she was living with her partner Siddharth. The police have found out that at the time of Mubashira's death, her partner was in Kasaragod, however, he had asked his friend Mohammed Sanuj to accompany the girl.

The police have also examined WhatsApp chats exchanged between the model and her friend Siddharth before her demise. The probe team has also seized the mobile phones of Siddharth for further forensic examinations. The close friends of Mubashira and Siddharth have also been called in for questioning. Siddharth was also called in for questioning and a statement has been taken.



On the day of the incident, Sanuj was also questioned. As per the police, they found his behaviour to be abnormal when he arrived at the flat after Mubashira's demise became public. The team also retrieved MDMA from Sanuj’s car. The police told Republic Media Network that two NDPS cases have been registered in this regard.

As per close sources from the police, Mubashira was married to Nithin, a native of Kasaragod. However, after her success on social media, she stayed away from her husband. Soon, Mubashira moved to Kochi along with her friend Siddharth. The police told Republic TV that the flat was rented on her name.

A check on her social media profile revealed that she created her account in June 2018 and has 258 posts with a following of almost 26,000 followers. The Instagram profile also revealed that she had changed her user name over 26 times since she created the account.

“She was overly attached to Siddharth and was frantically calling him after he went home for few days to Kasaragod,” police sources in Elamakkara Police Station said. Police have stated that prima facie, it may look like a suicide but the team is awaiting the autopsy report which may take two weeks. “We can’t rule out any possibility, especially after drugs have been found in the apartment,” police stated. Republic Media Network tried contacting the family of Mubashira but in vain. MDMA usage is on the rise among youths, the police said.

The police, meanwhile, have raised the alarm on increasing consumption of drugs like MDMA amongst youngsters in Kerala. “These drug possessions are hard to detect. In Kochi itself, we have busted so many cases. Some of the accidents on road have MDMA links. It’s a dangerous situation. The new generation of youngsters are gripped by the influence of such dangerous drugs,” stated a police officer, who is part of the probe. “The behaviour of these youths addicted to such substances is hard to predict,” he added.

