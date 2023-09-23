Young Medic Found Hanging In His Room

A young doctor was found hanging in his hostel room at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada in Odisha, police said.

Sachin Sahu, who was serving as a house surgeon in the hospital after completing MBBS, had returned to his hostel room on Friday afternoon after finishing his duty and shut himself in. When he did not open the door for a long time, his friends knocked on it many times but did not get any response.

They broke open the door and found him hanging inside the room, the police said.

Sachin was a native of Keonjhar district and was staying in the hostel, the police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"A case of unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is on," said Madhumita Mohanty, Baripada Sadar IIC.