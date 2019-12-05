Young Student Turns Translator For Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

An 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus in Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday. The student, Fathima Safa, of the government higher secondary school at Karuvarakkundu was among the audience when Gandhi asked the students if anyone would volunteer to translate his speech.

"Is there any student who would like to translate what I am saying?" Gandhi asked. Safa lifted her hand and was promptly asked by the congress leader to come to the stage. The young student without any hesitation climbed onto the stage and translated Gandhi's speech into Malayalam without any trouble.

Rahul Gandhi later thanked her and handed over chocolate in appreciation. An elated Safa later said she never thought she would get such an opportunity.

The Spirit of Kerala in action! pic.twitter.com/wt6KCdRfK4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2019

Rahul Gandhi takes on Centre

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country was in "trouble" as the "imaginary world" the Prime Minister had created was falling apart. Gandhi did not spare Home minister Amit Shah and

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman either and took potshots at them during his hectic tour of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which he represents. He lashed out at Sitharaman, saying she was "incompetent", not aware of what was happening around her and had the "arrogance" to say she does not eat onions or garlic. The congress leader, who is on a three-day visit to Wayanad, said his party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Gandhi also said he hoped that the centre will take action on the Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur railway line project, which he had raised in Parliament. Wayanad is also facing problems relating to night travel ban through the Bandipur tiger reserve, he said.

"These have to be tackled sensitively and I am confident that we will be able to resolve the issue," he said. The Congress leader also made it clear that he would not be cowed down by the string of cases being registered against him by the BJP and considers them as "medals." "There are 15 to 16 cases against me. When you look at a soldier, he will have lots of medals on his chest. Every single case is a medal for me, Gandhi said at a UDF convention at Vanyambalam here.

