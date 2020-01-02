Maha: Youngsters In Ahmednagar Brandish Swords On The Road While Celebrating A Birthday

A shocking video of youngsters dangerously brandishing swords on the streets of the Ahmednagar region of Western Maharashtra, during a birthday party has gone viral on social media.

The video opens with a group of men carrying a young man on their shoulders and dancing. As the video goes on, more people join the dance party with swords. A gunshot can also be heard in the background as the group continues to dance on a local Marathi song.

According to reports, no action has been taken by the Ahmednagar police into the matter so far. The background of these men also remains unclear.

Man arrested for wielding a sword in a TikTok video

A man with a past criminal history was arrested by Wakad police for wielding a sword and scaring people while dancing to a TikTok video. Wakad police arrested a 23-year Deepak Dhakale, a resident of Rahatani, for wielding a sword and scaring people. A case has been booked with a police station falling under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

According to a complaint filed with Wakad police station, the accused was seen openly striking poses in a public place with a weapon in his hand. As elections are in progress, the police have also issued prohibitory orders against carrying weapons openly in public places.

In the video that was also shared on many WhatsApp groups, Dhakale was reportedly dancing to the tune of Marathi song ‘Vadhiv Distay Rao.’ The police seized a 71.5-cm long sickle from Dhakale, which he had bought from a local market to shoot the video.

Assailants Attack Guards With Swords in Gujarat

Earlier in October 2019, unidentified assailants attacked the security guards at the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gandhidham, Gujarat. The entire unprovoked confrontation was caught on CCTV cameras.

In the footage, the assailants can be seen entering the Special Economic Zone from the other side of the gate, the assailants further go on to chase and begin attacking the guards with swords and sticks. The guards are seen trying to protect themselves by hiding with the police, rushing in an attempt to stop the assailants and are successful in preventing any casualties or injuries.

