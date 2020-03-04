'Youngsters Showing Interest In Science,innovation Is An Encouraging Sign' Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is an encouraging sign that youngsters are showing interest in science, innovation and space technology during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expressed its gratitude to PM Modi for mentioning their 'YUVIKA 2020' space programme during his special radio programme.

The official Twitter handle of ISRO in its post said, "Many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning ISRO's #YUVIKA2020 (Young Scientist) Programme in 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 23, 2020, catapulting the registrations from 74,000 to 1,53,000! Registration closes at 6 pm on March 5, 2020,".

Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 dayshttps://t.co/LtLgvUvFsH@narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) February 23, 2020

Replying to the ISRO tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, that he is elated to know about youngsters showing interest in science, innovation and space technology. He also motivated them to apply for the programme.

Happy to know this!



Youngsters showing such interest in science, innovation and space technology is an encouraging sign.



There’s still some time for those who haven’t yet applied. Do so ASAP. :) https://t.co/DQEUzgmOWe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on February 23, Prime Minister Modi talked about the initiative taken by ISRO which facilitates the viewing of rocket launchings at Sriharikota.

"Children, youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science and Technology. When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm and fervour on part of children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle. To give a fillip to this very enthusiasm in children and young people, ISRO launched a facility to sit, watch rocket launching at Sriharikota. The online booking is also possible through a link provided on ISRO's website," he said.

He also spoke about the programme, aimed at imparting knowledge on Space Technology, Science and Applications to the youth with an intent to raise their interest in Space activities, and lauded the organisation for integrating the youth with science through such programmes.

"Yuvika programme was launched for school students in the year 2019. Yuvika is an acronym for Yuva Vigyani Karyakram and this program is in consonance with our vision, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisanm, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan. In this programme, students after their exams during their holidays, visit different centres of ISRO and learn about Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications. If you wish to be participant of this training, you can register by visiting the website of Yuvika linked to that ISRO," he said.

The second session of the programme is scheduled to be held during the month of May 2020. The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

(With inputs from ANI)