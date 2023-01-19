'Your Problem With Rahul Gandhi, Not Me': Raipur Woman Who Got Trolled For Bharat Jodo Rap

Anam Ali, a resident of Raipur was trolled as she released a Bharat Jodo Yatra rap which went viral on social media. In the viral video that has now garnered 1 million views, she was heard praising Rahul Gandhi and referring to him as the 21st-century Mahatma Gandhi. As some netizens came in her support, she was trolled for her rap. In response, she tweeted and clapped back at the people who trolled her stating that they have a problem with Rahul Gandhi and not her.

The song began with the lyrics "Ab nhi toh kab, Mile Kadam Jude Vatan, Rahul ki Jaari hai Bharat Jpodo Yatra". She went on to highlight the former Congress president's education and detailed the yatra in her lyrics. Through her rap, Ali also stated that she comes from a family of freedom fighters and called herself a Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra supporter. At the end of the video, she appealed to people to circulate the video so that it reached Rahul Gandhi.

Netizens troll Anam Ali

As the video went viral, netizens trolled Anam Ali and compared her to singer Dinchak Pooja. Some called her Dinchak Pooja 2.0 and some said that they have now “more respect for Dinchak Pooja”.

Dhinchak pooja after listening Anam Ali's Rape song: pic.twitter.com/o3RmAmeR11 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 18, 2023

आपका ये Rap सुनने के बाद ही राहुल ने राहुल को मार दिया 🤣🤣🤣 — Manish Soni 🇮🇳 (@manishsonibjp) January 17, 2023

'You have problem with Rahul Gandhi, not me': Anam Ali hits back at trollers

After being criticised and trolled for her rap song, Ali hit back at her troll and stated that people who are making fun of her do not have a problem with her but with Rahul Gandhi and retreated support to Bharat Jodo Yatra. "If you criticise me, you only look bad," she added.

Dear Trollers, I, Anam Ali, would like to say thank you to all of you who came to my account. I know, you people had no problem with my Bharat Jodo Yatra Rap, my career has not yet been made, I am nothing, you people have a problem with Rahul Gandhi-Sir.

Dear Trollers,

मैं अनअम अली, आप लोगों को thank you कहना चाहूंगी, जो आप लोग मेरे account में आए. मैं जानती हूं, आप लोग को मेरे #BharatJodoYatraRap से कोई problem नहीं था, अभी तो मेरा career ही नहीं बना है, मैं कुछ भी नहीं हूं, आप लोगों को problem राहुल गांधी-सर से है.. (1/2) — Anam Ali (@AnamAliPrayer) January 18, 2023

I am not doing any politics. Bharat Jodo Yatra I liked it and Rahul Gandhi-Sir what he has studied, written, achieved... in his life, I said the same. Whether anyone reacts or not..no problem.