'You're Free To Take Action': Suspended MP Preneet Kaur On Cong's Show-cause Notice To Her

After Congress suspended Patiala MP and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur and also asked her to explain why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities, Kaur on Monday asserted that Congress is welcome to take whatever action it wants. Notably, Preneet Kaur is the wife of former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after being ousted from Congress.

Reacting to the suspension and the show-cause notice issued by the Congress party against her, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said, "I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which Govt is in power. As to action against me, you are free to take whatever action you wish."

'Congressmen who have made allegations against me have many issues pending against them': Preneet Kaur

Notably, the Congress’ disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar had said the action follows complaints against her from the party’s Punjab unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the state.

“The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view," Anwar said.

In her response to Tariq Anwar, Preneet Kaur said, "I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress Party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national and stayed out for 20 years till 2019 and had to face Disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on the so-called disciplinary matter." Kaur further asserted that Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against her are those who have many issues pending against them.

She said, "I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which Government is in power. As to action against me, you (Congress) are free to take whatever action you wish."

Notably, this was not the first time that Kaur was served a show-cause notice by Congress. In November 2021, Congress issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for her alleged “anti-party activities”. Kaur had then said that she did not receive any such notice, but had only read about it in newspapers and on social media. In May 2022, Punjab Congress chief Warring also said that Kaur was not with the party anymore.

In the 2022 state assembly polls, Kaur even campaigned for her husband Amarinder Singh who contested the elections as an ally of the BJP. It is pertinent to note that Kaur had been an MP in 1999, 2004 and 2009. She lost the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but won it back in 2019.