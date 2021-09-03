Youth Akali Dal Seeks FIR Against Harish Rawat For Comparing Navjot Sidhu To 'Panj Pyare'

Youth Akali Dal on Friday demanded an FIR (First Information Report) against Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Singh Rawat for comparing the State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and his four working presidents with 'Panj Pyare' of the Sikh Community.

The Youth Akali Dal has filed a complaint with Fatehgarh Sahib SSB seeking an FIR against Rawat for hurting Sikh sentiments. Earlier, the youth wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal had also burned the effigy of the Congress leader.

Rawat has been receiving backlash from Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party for his remarks. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema criticised the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and asked the state government to register a case against him for hurting the sentiments of Sikhs.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that Rawat's statement clearly shows the complete ignorance of the Congress party towards Sikh history and faith.

Harish Rawat apologises for 'Panj Pyare' remark

Amid the escalating controversy over his remarks, Rawat tendered an apology on Wednesday. The Congress leader said that as a punishment, he will clean gurudwara in Uttarakhand.

"Sometimes while you express respect, you end up using words that are offensive. I too have made a mistake using the words 'Panj Pyare' for our honourable (Congress) president and four other working presidents. I am a student of this country's history and the uppermost position of the Panj Pyares cannot be compared to anyone else. I have made mistake and therefore I apologise for hurting people's sentiments. As atonement, I will clean a gurudwara in my state with a broom for some time," said Rawat

He also informed that during his term as a CM he connected roads to Shri Nanakmatta Saheb and Reetha Saheb. "The work I have done during my tenure can be seen even today as the Hemkund Sahib Yatra went smoothly during the Himalayan tsunami," Rawat said in a Facebook post.