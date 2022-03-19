Youth arrested for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl in UP

Ballia (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from a village under the Rasra police station area on December 22 and a case was registered on February 16 on the complaint of her father, a police officer said.

Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vyas on Saturday said the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the 20-year-old accused was arrested on Thursday, he said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police said. PTI CORR NAV NSD NSD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)