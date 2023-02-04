Youth Congress And BJP Yuva Morcha Workers Carry Mass Protests Over Kerala Budget

Youth Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers carried out mass protests against the Kerala Budget outside the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.

The Police personnel had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors who displayed the black flag to the CM against the state budget.

Opposition’s harsh criticism

VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan administration for announcing the State Budget.

“Imposing numerous taxes, the government is trying to introduce tax terrorism in the state. We are already facing a debt situation and the government is now imposing more taxes on the common man. These tax hikes have been in effect for the last six years. A new burden of Rs 4,000 crores in taxation is being put on the people,” Satheesan said.

According to the leader of Congress, people's financial security became extremely exposed as a result of the flood and pandemic scenario.

According to him, banks are seizing people's property because they are unable to repay their loans. Inflation and price increases, according to Satheesan, are at an all-time high, and the government is attempting to raise taxes on even petrol and diesel.

“While we are fighting against the central government for the fuel price hike, the state government is adding more cess and burden to the life of the people in Kerala. The fair value increased by 20 percent and the motor vehicle tax was also increased. Wherever they can make new taxation, they have done it. But the fiscal situation is very vulnerable,” he said.

Budget has "no value and sanctity"

Speaking about the last budget proposed by the state government Satheesan said that “In the last budget, they also declared many projects but when we are going through the performance audit it is evident that the government failed to deliver. So there is no value and sanctity in the budget declaration.”

Petrol and diesel prices will be increased by Rs 2 per litre in Kerala, said the finance minister while announcing the budget 2023-24.