Youth Congress Protests Demanding Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Quit over Nepotism-letter Row

Nearly a month after purported nepotism controversy hit the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, Youth Congress workers held a protest march to the Kerala Assembly demanding the resignation of Trivandram Municipal Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran. The protest came in view of a controversial leaked letter entailing communication between the Mayor's office and a CPI(M) District Secretary.

The Thiruvananthapuram police used barricades and multiple water cannons in order to disperse the protesters belonging to the Youth Congress. Notably, not only Congress workers but the BJP is also holding protests against the mayor since the last month and are demanding her resignation.

#BREAKING | Youth Congress workers hold protest march to Kerala assembly demanding the resignation of Trivandrum municipal corporation mayor Arya.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran has been facing protests after it was claimed that she wrote a controversial letter to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan in which she suggested to him to prioritise party cadres to be appointed to temporary posts in the civic body.

Mayor denies writing letter

After a huge political controversy erupted in Kerala following the mayor's purported letter, Arya Rajendran on November 6 denied that she wrote, signed or sent any letter for prioritising the CPI(M) cadres to be appointed on temporary posts in the civic body. Meanwhile, the district secretary Anavoor Nagappan also denied receiving any such letter.

Calling the letter 'fake', Rajendran demanded the state government to conduct an inquiry into the matter. She said, "Whether the letter or the letterhead or the signature is fake, original or forged has to be ascertained in the inquiry. That is why I have given a complaint to the Chief Minister requesting him for an inquiry into how the letter came into existence and what was the motive behind it."

Following this, the Kerala High Court earlier in November sought the response of the LDF government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on a plea seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the controversial letter allegedly written by her regarding the employment party cadres in the civic body.