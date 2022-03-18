Youth drowns, 4 others missing

Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 18 (PTI) A youth drowned while four others are missing as they were swept away by strong currents while taking a dip in river Kharasrota after celebrating Holi in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday, police said.

The tragedy took place when six youths were taking bath in the river at Bandhamunda ghat near Badasuara village after celebrating Holi in their locality. While the body of one youth has been fished out and another rescued, four others are missing, police said.

A team of fire brigade personnel from Jajpur town reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The fire team initially fished out the body of one youth during the operation. Later, they managed to rescue another youth. While the rescued youth was rushed to the District Healthcare Centre. He was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.

Four others are still missing. The identity of the deceased and the missing persons are yet to be ascertained, police said.

"Jajpur fire team, ODRAF team and local police have launched search operations," said A.K Jena, Inspector-in-charge of Jajpur police station. PTI COR HMB AAM RG RG

