Youth Gets Washed Away At Waterfall In Udupi, Incident Caught On Cam

A 23-year-old man was washed away in the current at the Arasina Gundi waterfalls in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday evening. The incident was captured by his friend on his phone. Divers have been sent in looking for him. Police sources say divers have not found the man yet. A search operation is underway.

Sharath Kumar, a native of Bhadravathi, was visiting the Arasina Gundi waterfalls with his friend Gururaj. Kumar was standing on a rock soaking in the view of the waterfall while his friend was taking a video of Kumar, when suddenly he lost control, slipped on a rock and got swept away in the water. Gururaj, the friend, rushed to inform the forest staff and local police.

The local administration said tourists have been banned from visiting the waterfall in view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The districts have been witnessing very severe rainfall over the last few days and water bodies have filled up completely. The district administration has issued a warning to residents and tourists to not venture near water bodies.

A case has been registered at the Kollur Police Station.