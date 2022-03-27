Youth held for murdering friend in TN's Erode

Erode (TN), Mar 27 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested from Anthiyur here on Sunday for allegedly strangling to death his friend over a drunken brawl, police said.

According to police, van driver Sathish (31) from Gobichettipalayam was found dead in a roadside drain at Thavittupalayam in Anthiyur a few days ago.

A case of murder was registered and the body was recovered from the spot for a post-mortem.

On Saturday night, police arrested Sathish's close friend Karthick (26) and upon being probed admitted to strangling his friend to death.

Police said on the day Sathish was killed, he had travelled in Karthick's van and both were drunk.

Karthick got down near Thavittupalayam and Sathish drove the van. Soon, the vehicle dashed against some persons, but no one was injured. Yet, Sathish left the van there and ran away out of fear.

After getting to know about the incident, Karthick argued with Sathish and in a fit of rage strangled his friend to death, police said.

Subsequent to the interrogation, Karthick was arrested by Anthiyur police on Sunday. PTI COR HDA HDA

