'Youth In Kashmir Can Represent The Country In Olympics': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday stated that the youth of Jammu-Kashmir has tremendous talent and they can even represent the country in Olympics. Rijiju also said that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to provide all facilities to the youth of Kashmir so that they can showcase their talent at the National and International Level.

Rijiju is visiting the union territory for the first-ever 'Khelo India winter games.' He also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about discussing various possibilities with the advisor to the Lt. Governor.

Finally, I've reached heavenly Gulmarg for the 1st ever #KheloIndia Winter Games. Here I'm discussing about various possibilities with Farooq Khan sahab, Advisor to Lt Governor and Sarmad Hafeez sahab, Secretary Sports and Youth Services, Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/rkcQgTKNSa — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 6, 2020

'PM has given us specific instructions'

“It is great to see so many youth gathered today who belong to different parts of country. To understand the diversity and richness in our culture and tradition, National Integration Camp is the best way for it and in this regard, Prime Minister has given us specific instructions for organizing such camps” Rijiju said while addressing an interactive session with youth at a camp in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

He said that the development of sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, under the Prime Ministers Development package, various sports infrastructure are being created in J&K among which, some projects are already inaugurated and various sports facilities are in pipeline.

“The youth of Kashmir has a lot of talent and Government of India is working to provide all facilities to them to show their talent at National and International level”, he said.

He said that the government is also working to identify the talent among J&K youth who will be given all facilities including training, lodging, and accommodation at National Camp to prepare them for the Olympics.

Earlier while participating in the camp, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also participated in an interactive session with the youth. He was also spotted dancing to the tunes of popular Punjabi songs.

Under the famous ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign, National Integration Camp is organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal in which 250 youth from 10 states and J&K are participating.

Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez said that true education is gained through such initiatives in which people from different cultures, religions, and traditions interact with each other. He said such camps are true learning experiences and it is a perfect occasion to understand how diverse and beautiful the culture of India is.

To give a flip to sports activities in the district, he said more sports facilities are coming in Physical College Gadoora some of which are tendered and in next 6 months Synthetic Athletic Track will be developed here which will be first of its kind in the UT of J&K besides synthetic football turf will also be developed here.

