Youth In Kashmir Understand Violence Leads To Nowhere: Indian Army's Lt Gen DP Pandey

The outgoing General Officer Commanding of Srinagar based Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Thursday said the glamour of hope is visible on the ground in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Republic Media Network, while speaking at a function at Srinagar based chinar headquarters GOC 15 corps DP Pandey said in his tenure his achievements are the smiling faces of Kashmiris, he said giving new life to the youth who were misled by Terrorists, who surrendered and are living happy moments with their families is his real development.

The top army officer said the glimmer of hope is visible on the ground, and the glorious success of women is a big example in Naya Kashmir who came forward for the good cause of society, for the new beginning.

He said the youth have understood that violence leads to nowhere and have started to take a stand. He said the youth of Kashmir have realised that the path to terrorism is futile.

The top army officer also reacts to the posting of two female cops and said this is a real change in how now women are leading at the forefront.

(Image: RepublicWorld)