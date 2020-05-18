UP: Youth Caught Loitering With Rs 10 Note Pasted On Mouth As Facemask

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a youth from Meerut city, Uttar Pradesh was seen with a Rs 10 note pasted on his mouth. As per reports, after the youth was caught loitering despite lockdown restrictions the youth pasted the note on his mouth in an effort to avoid the consequences. The individual has been identified as a contractual worker.

Caught loitering

As per reports, the contractual worker even tried to defend his actions by saying that proper mask costs at least Rs 30 and he did not have that much money. The youth has been identified as Amit. Amit reportedly resides in the Parikshitgarh area of the district and had travelled to the city in order to collect payment from his employer.

According to reports, Circle officer, Civil Lines, Sanjeev Deshwal, while speaking to local media said that while he was on lockdown duty on May 17 he saw a bike with two youths. Deshwal further added that while the driver of the bike was wearing a mask fashioned out of a handkerchief, Amit who was riding pillion was not wearing anything to cover his face and after noticing the cops he quickly pasted a ten-rupee note on his face.

Read: Study: Tests On Hamsters Reveal Face Masks Can Reduce Spread Of Coronavirus

Read: COVID-19: Kuwait, Qatar Impose Jail Term For People Found Without Masks

As per reports, once the officer caught up to the bike carrying Amit and his friend, they questioned the duo and Amit admitted to not having a mask. The officers then reportedly handed the duo two masks and warned them not to move around without covering their faces. After the incident, an FIR was registered against them under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Read: South Korea To Provide 10,000 Masks & Protective Equipment To Native American Veterans

Read: Coronavirus: Beijing Announces Wearing Masks Outdoors Not Necessary

The use of various objects as substitutes for facemasks has been reported from many countries. As per reports, a few weeks back a woman was seen wearing a ‘Buzz Lightyear’ style helmet instead of a standard face mask while she decided to go out shopping and run errands. In another incident, a woman from China decided to wear a full giraffe costume as a form of protection when going to the pharmacy and running important errands.

(Representative Image)