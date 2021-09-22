Youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building: MoS Nisith Pramanik

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) The youth of Kashmir have immense potential to contribute in nation building, and there is a need for appropriate platforms to harness that, Union Minister of State for Home, Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik said on Tuesday.

The Union minister, who is in the valley as part of the Union government's special public outreach programme for J-K aimed at evoking feedback at the ground level, was speaking at a yoga event in Gulmarg.

Asserting that the mission of 'New India', as conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be achieved through 'Fit India', the MoS urged the youth to join hands in order to realise the ambition.

Reiterating the government's commitment of empowering the youth through various engagement activities, the minister said programmes are in the pipeline to enable them to perform progressively.

The future of every nation rests on its youth, and they need to identify their role for the upliftment of the nation, he added. PTI SSB MIJ IJT

