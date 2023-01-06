Youth Strangles Sister In UP's Sambhal After Seeing Her With Man

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Representative
A 20-year-old youth strangled his younger sister after he found her with a male friend in his house, police here said on Friday.
The incident took place in a village under Rajpura Police Station area.
Police have arrested the accused, Nitin, and booked him under the Indian Penal Code at his father’s complaint, a senior police officer said.
According to Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, Nitin, when he saw his 18-year-old sister with some man in his house, got enraged, and when the man left, allegedly strangled the girl.
Police have sent the girl’s body for post mortem.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)