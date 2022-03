Erode (TN), Mar 26 (PTI) A 21-year old man was arrested with a single barrel breech loading (SSBL) gun in a forest area on Friday, police said here. According to them, the man was armed with a knife too and carried a flashlight. He was having them to poach wild animals, the police said. PTI COR NVG NVG

