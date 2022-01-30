Youth, women top priority of state: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said youth, women, and talented students are the top priority of the state government.

In a pre-budget discussion with many young people through video conference, Gehlot said many important decisions have been taken in the last three years to make the state progress with the talent of women and other young people.

“In the coming budget also, every effort will be made to increase their participation in development by making appropriate provision for these sections,” he said in a statement. PTI SDA VN VN

