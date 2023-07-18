Youths Thrashed, Paraded Around Village With Garland Of Shoes For Harassing 2 Women

Two youngsters, accused of harrasing two women, were garlanded with shoes and slippers by the villagers and were made to walk around after being beaten up with sticks. The incident happened at the Tirthgam village in Vav Taluka of Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to the eye witnesses, two women from the village were harassed the accused and they were caught taking pictures of the women. "The two youth didn't belong to the same village and had come to get their ration," one of the villagers can be seen saying in the video while he garlands one of the accused. The angry villagers welcome the 'appropriate punishment' for both the accused. They can be seen in the video talking about how the youth should be exiled from the village and should be fined Rs 1 lakh.

"We can't tolerate the insult of our women like this. Proper lessons must be taught to these miscreants who try to outrage the modesty of our women. Punishment to these accused will be made an example as a warning to anyone who tries to disrupt peace," another villager can be seen saying in the video.

The Banaskantha police said, 'We have come to know of such a video, we will look into the matter.'