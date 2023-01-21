YouTube Videos & Tweets On BBC Docuseries Blocked As Per I&B Ministry Directions: Sources

Videos related to the first episode of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question" on YouTube have been blocked on directives by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, sources said on Saturday.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has also been directed by the Central government to block more than 50 tweets carrying links to the concerned YouTube videos, sources privy to the development said.

The Secretary of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued the directions using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. Sources said that both YouTube and Twitter have compiled with it.

The BBC documentary series targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots has flared outrage. The docuseries have been removed from select platforms. The government has also denounced it and called it a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday.

YouTube, according to ANI sources, has been ordered to block the video if it is again uploaded on its platform while YouTube has been instructed to identify and block the tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms.

The sources said, "The documentary was accordingly found to be undermining sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact India's friendly relations with foreign states."

302 signatories rebut BBC 'propaganda' documentary

In a related development, 302 signatories including retired judges, retired bureaucrats and Armed forces veterans have issued a statement rebutting the documentary series.

"Not only is the BBC series, judging from what we have seen of it so far, based on delusional and evidently reporting, but presumes to question the very basis of the 75-year-old edifice of India’s existence as an independent, democratic nation, a nation which functions according to the will of people of India," letter reads.

The letter said that the docuseries sidelined the core fact that the Supreme Court unambiguously ruled out any role of Prime Minister Modi, who was then CM, in the Gujarat 2002 riots.