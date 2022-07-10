YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims He Was Arrested Despite Having Permission To Occupy Metro

A day after Youtuber Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Noida Police, and later released on bail, for hosting a birthday party inside the Noida Metro, he has claimed that the police booked him despite him having the permission for booking the coach.

The Youtuber further claimed that his fans were neither violent nor did they cause damage to any public property.

Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja said, "A lot of unsavoury posts, photographs and memes are circulating on Social Media in relation to the incident that took place yesterday (Saturday) wherein Gaurav Taneja was briefly detained by the Noida Police. Hence, it was felt that we should set the record straight."

The couple claimed that the Noida Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.'s (NMRC) scheme to reserve metro coaches for birthdays and other celebrations had been widely publicised and that the authorisation had been requested and given for Noida Metro coach reservations through the proper channels.

"The fans (that gathered at the metro station) didn't behave violently nor did they raise any objectionable slogans. No public property was harmed. Their exemplary behaviour speaks for the example that Taneja and Rathee have been setting for their fans and followers in their videos," said the statement.

"Nonetheless, the Noida Police proceeded to register a case under Sections 188 and 341 of IPC. As a result of the same, he was briefly detained and then released within a couple of hours. Needless to say, we would be pursuing an appropriate legal remedy," said the couple.

Youtuber Gaurav Taneja's arrest

Taneja, who has a YouTube channel with the name "Flying Beast" and has over 7.58 million subscribers, was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which was already in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Notably, Ritu Rathee had announced to her 1.6 million Instagram followers that she will meet them for a birthday celebration at around 1.30 p.m. The post on Instagram read, "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor (But we will meet every one)!."

However, hours later, in another post on the Instagram story, Rathee informed her followers that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

As per reports, permission for the gathering was not taken from the local police, which resulted in traffic jam in the area as well. Subsequently, after the arrest, Taneja was released on the bail by the police on the same day.

(With Inputs from ANI)