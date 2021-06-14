YouTuber Gaurav Wasan Forgives 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner; Says 'all Is Well That Ends Well'

In a new twist to the 'Baba ka Dhaba' story, Youtuber Gaurav Wasan on Monday went to meet the owner Kanta Prasad and his wife who after incurring financial losses are back to their old roadside stall. Taking to his Twitter handle, Wasan shared a picture with the couple and made it clear in the caption that he has forgiven them.

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan goes to meet 'Baba ka Dhaba owner'

Starting his caption with the famous saying, 'All is well that ends well', Wasan asserted that his parents have always taught him that the person who forgives is always bigger than the one who commits a mistake, and hinted that he has forgiven the elderly couple who had accused him of stealing."

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

This comes after a video of Kanta prasad went viral. In the video, the 82-year-old can be seen with folded hands, saying, "Gaurav Wasan is not a thief, and we never accused him of stealing our money." He went on and said, "the only mistake that we made was that we said that he approached us and for that, I seek apology from him and all the citizens of the country. I have nothing else to say."

The 'Baba ka Dhaba' story and Gaurav Wasan

In the thick of the pandemic last year, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of a local food joint 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. In the emotional video, the 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad sobbed on camera along with his wife, sharing the financial difficulties that small businesses like roadside eateries were facing. It did not go unnoticed and in fact, went viral, and people began flocking to the roadside eatery to support the elderly man and his wife during the pandemic with huge amounts of money.

After getting all the attention and money, the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who helped him rise to fame accusing him of 'misappropriation of funds.' He alleged that the Youtuber had collected a huge amount of donation through different modes of payments i.e bank account/wallets in the name of funds for 'Baba ka Dhaba' which the eatery never received.

(Credit-GauravWasan08/Twitter)