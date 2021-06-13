Youtuber Paras Singh Realizes 'great Mistake'; Wants To 'win Back Hearts Of Northeast'

After being jailed for his racist remarks against Congress leader and former Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering, Youtuber Paras Singh has realized his 'great mistake' and now seeks redemption. In an interview with Arunachal Mirror, Paras Singh revealed that his two-week stay in the North-eastern state's jail had educated him about the people of the state and he was 'very embarrassed' over his thoughtless statements.

"I realize that I made a great mistake and hurt the sentiments of people from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, but now I will give my best to win back their hearts," he said revealing that he was 'surprised' at the love and care he received from the people in Arunachal Pradesh despite the controversy.

“I know the people of Arunachal were very angry with me because of the thoughtless statements that I made in one of my videos and I am very embarrassed about it. This made me think that the people here would be very upset, but once they got to know me and my story, everyone treated me so well. Each and every individual that I met during the past two weeks and while my stay in the jail here were very kind. Everyone taught me something new and something good about the state,” the Youtuber stated.

Ninong Ering like a 'father figure': Paras

The Youtuber also revealed that the Congress legislator had attempted to visit him in jail post his arrest but could not make it due to COVID-19 restrictions. Calling him a 'fatherly figure', Singh revealed that the two had spoken over the phone where Ering had forgiven him for his remarks. "I spoke to Ering sir via a video conference and he was like a fatherly figure. He said I am like his grandson and that he forgave me for my mistake. This has had a big impact on me," he said.

YouTuber Paras Singh controversy

Nearly two weeks ago, Paras Singh had hit out at Ninon Ering after he wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to ban the re-launch of PUBG Mobile's new Indian avatar game- Battlegrounds Mobile India. In the Youtube video on his channel Paras Official, Singh passed racist and insensitive remarks against the leader and the people of the Northeast calling Ering 'a non-Indian' and Arunachal Pradesh 'a part of China.'

Controversy shortly broke out over Paras Singh's Arunachal comments and he was arrested on May 27. Northeast student organizations across the country kick-started a campaign demanding the inclusion of a chapter in the NCRT curriculum solely about North East India. In jail, the Youtuber was given books to familiarise him with the history and culture of Arunachal Pradesh.